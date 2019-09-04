EYES Focused on Dorian

The forecast continues locally dry, hot, and breezy. The wind field typically expands with a weakening hurricane. The coastal areas will be on the weaker side but the tropical storm force winds will batter the coastal areas, with storm surge and widespread flooding even a possibly with local flooding as far west for Georgia to I-95. Outer barrier islands taking the full brunt of this storm.

A second front arrives on Thursday and this will be the final blow to Dorian, (kicking it out into the Atlantic) hopefully but of course after it impacts the outer banks of South and North Carolina.

Winds will begin to increase from the northwest 10-20mph, keeping us hot and dry and increasing our fire threat. Don’t be surprised to see readings in the triple digit range.

Rain chances are quite slim, until this coming Monday when we will have a third front, which will stall across the region.