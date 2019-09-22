Fall arriving with September heat to continue

Low humidity sticking around making for another pleasant afternoon and evening across the valley. However, temperatures will be on the uptick this week.

The Autumnal Equinox will officially arrive Monday morning at 3:50 a.m. but temperatures will still reflect that of summer.

A frontal boundary slides into the southeast Tuesday, but dome of high pressure will hold the boundary and will not let it penetrate southward. This will keep us dry and warm as the boundary fades out and high pressure builds back in.

Tropics are staying very active with Tropical Storm Jerry continuing to spin in the Atlantic and a new storm, Tropical Storm Karen formed in the Caribbean. Karen will pose a threat to the island of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

Temperatures this week will be roughly 10 degrees above average.