Fall has arrived

Fall officially began this morning at 3:50 AM eastern or 2:50 AM Central time!

A cool and comfortable start this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s but by this afternoon we really warm up and highs reach the low 90s. Another comfortable night with temperatures in the 60s under clear skies. We’ll be slightly warmer on Tuesday with highs nearing the middle 90s and I can’t rule out a stray shower or two in the afternoon but unfortunately most look to stay dry.

For the rest of the week temperatures will run 10 to even 15 degrees above average (in some areas) with highs mainly in the middle to upper 90s.

Unfortunately, rain chances look very slim with only a shot at stray showers on Tuesday and possibly on Friday. The way our current pattern has set up we might escape the end of this month with any significant rainfall and that means we could end the month over 2 inches below average.