Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- These passing clouds will move out overnight tonight. Temperatures will cool back off into the mid 40s for our Monday morning commute. Enjoy cooler temperatures through tomorrow. Lows will remain in the 40s through Thursday morning.

Starting Wednesday, we start to warm up slightly back into the lower 70s. Lows will reach into the mid 50s by Friday morning ahead of our next storm system.

Our next chance for rain likely moves in early Friday thanks to a cool front. Showers and storms will be possible late Thursday night and will continue throughout the day on Friday as the cold front passes through the viewing area.

Behind this front, morning lows will cool back off into the upper 40s over the weekend. Afternoon highs on the other hand will struggle to cool down and will remain in the mid 70s through Sunday, but will start to warm back up at the start of the week.