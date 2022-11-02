Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We may associate severe weather including tornadoes with the spring, but we can also have them in the fall especially during late November and early December

As we move closer to our fall severe weather season, it is important to make sure we practice our severe weather safety plan. GEMA in partnership with the National Weather Service have declared November 2nd 2022 to be Severe Weather Preparedness Day.

Use this day to review your severe weather plan and to build or update your safety kit, now is the time to make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

Mark your calendars, Georgia severe weather preparedness week will be February 6-10 2023