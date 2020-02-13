Fantastic weekend weather forecast

The Valentine’s Day forecast is looking good! It’ll be cooler and sunny, so expect this to be more jacket type weather. The same front that swept through will slowly be drawn northward across the region late Sunday into early next week, thanks to another cold front out towards the west.

This front will kick a few short waves ahead of it only to bring a few showers to the region and then clear the entire southeast by Thursday. Then a much stronger front enters late Friday through the following Saturday. Reading will become warmer by mid-week, so enjoy this weekend’s cooler readings.