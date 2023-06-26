Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying hot and dry for the start of our week. Temperatures this afternoon reached into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but some of us felt like we were in the upper 90s and even the triple digits. Overnights readings will cool back into the low to mid 70s.

Little chance of rain for most of the workweek until a front moves in Friday. This will bring our next chance for showers and storms. Following this front, we will fall into an unsettled pattern this coming weekend and for the start of next week. Showers and storms will be possible for the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to heat up as we head toward the weekend. By Thursday we will be in the upper 90s, and some of our southern counties could see triple digits. These upper 90s will hang around until the start of next week when we cool slightly back into the lower 90s.

With this increase in temperatures, heat index values will be in the triple digits for the next few days. To stay safe during this hot weather, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks when working/playing outside.