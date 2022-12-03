Columbus (WRBL)- A few stray showers moving into the area for your Saturday. Passing showers will remain possible into the afternoon as conditions start to heat up. Temperatures will reach into the 70s by this afternoon.

We will continue to see an active pattern throughout Monday and Tuesday. Monday will bring chances of morning showers, and with the passage of the warm front on Tuesday, we will see stray showers throughout the day Tuesday. Rain chances late this coming week remain uncertain, but we will remain unsettled as we head into mid-December. We will continue to see chances of rain across the southeast in the extended forecast.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with temperatures only reaching into the upper 60s, thanks to today’s cool front passing through. We will continue to see this cooling trend Monday with readings dropping into the mid-60s. A warm front will move through late Monday evening, which will warm our temperatures on Tuesday back into the mid-70s. This warming trend will last into next weekend with readings reaching the upper 70s.