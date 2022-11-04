A slim chance of rain is expected throughout the weekend thanks to a front moving through the southeast. While this system is currently bringing some severe weather out west, it is expected to stall across portions of Mississippi and Alabama and weaken by Saturday morning. By the time this system reaches our area Saturday evening, only a few stray showers are expected throughout Saturday and into Sunday.

Conditions will clear back up for the start of next week with only a few fair weather clouds throughout Monday and Tuesday. We will start to see our cloud cover increase Wednesday ahead of the tropical moisture moving in midweek. This system moving in from the Atlantic will bring an even better chance of rain with a few showers throughout the day Thursday and even into Friday. This tropical moisture will clear out by next weekend with only a few lingering clouds remaining.

We will continue to see a warming trend as we head into the weekend and even into next week, with temperatures warming into the lower 80s by Saturday. We may even see some mid-80s for some of our counties by the start of next week. However, we will see temperatures cool back down into the lowers 70s by midweek with morning lows dropping into the mid-50s. Readings will rise slightly into the mid-70s with the tropical system moving in from the Atlantic, but conditions will rebound into the lower 70s again once the system moves out by next Saturday.