Finally, a break in the active pattern

After multiple rounds of severe weather over the last 10 days, we’ll finally get to enjoy some calm weather as we go into this weekend.

We’ll have a few high clouds this morning then sunny skies for this afternoon, temperatures today warming up to the 70s and a few low 80s. Tonight clear skies with lows in the 50s.

A passing disturbance to our north will bring just a little bit of cloud cover Saturday morning into the early afternoon, showers will stay well in north Alabama and north Georgia. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s tomorrow.

Staying sunny and calm Sunday through Tuesday of next week, our next chance for rain will be Wednesday afternoon into Tuesday morning.