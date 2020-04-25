Finally a quiet rain free Sunday

We can finally break the streak of having severe weather fall on Sundays. Tomorrow will be another fantastic day. Temperatures will be a tad cooler with lower humidity after a weak cold front moves through. Winds will be a tad on the breezy side with sustained winds anywhere between 15-20 mph with occasional gusts reaching 30 mph out of the northwest.

The only day we see a chance of rain will occur on Wednesday with another rigorous frontal system. At this time, scattered storms will be likely and we still can not rule out severe storms as we are in the heart of severe weather season. Timing is an issue with current model solutions.

For a good chunk of the extended forecast we will remain dry and quiet seasonable. A few afternoons will teeter near 80ºF but otherwise we will remain sunny and seasonable. It’s not until the upcoming weekend where we anticipate a warm-up with many areas warming into the mid 80s.