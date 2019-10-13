Finally some rain!

Boundary is currently stalled out right over the Chattahoochee Valley. Cooler temperatures to the north and west and warmer temperatures to the south and east. This boundary is helping to initiate some showers and a few thunderstorms this evening. This will be the case through the overnight.

For Monday, rain chances back off a bit, but the greatest day for rain will come Tuesday. A good surge of moisture will come in from the west as the stationary boundary lifts out as a warm front. This will help bring some very beneficial rain to valley to help the on going drought conditions.

Another cold front next week will help clear this system and bring colder air to the south. Thursday morning could see morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s which is around where we are supposed to be this time of year.