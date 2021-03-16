 

Find an emergency shelter near you ahead of severe weather

(WRBL) – When severe weather strikes, WRBL is on your side with the latest forecast and other important details to help keep you safe. As we watch systems move into the area, use our list of local storm shelters to find one near you.

Alabama:

  • Russell County:
    • Russell County Senior Activity Center, 540 AL-165, Fort Mitchell, Ala. 36856
    • Russell County Sports Complex, Old Seale Hwy, Seale, Ala. 36875
    • Russell County Sheriff Annex, 397 Main St, Hurtsboro, Ala. 36860
  • Chambers County:
    • 1077, County Road 139, Wadley, Ala.; call dispatch at (334) 576-0914 for availability
    • 2094 Patrick Street, Waverly, Ala.; call Waverly Town Hall at 334-887-0999 for availability
    • Southern Union Community College, basement of the Business & Technology Center, 1701 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika, Ala. 36801. Call Lee County EMA at (334) 749-8161 for availability.
  • Lee County:
    • Providence Baptist Church, East Campus, 2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, Ala. 36804
    • Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 784 Lee Road 298 Smiths Station, Ala. 36877 (one block from Smiths Station Junior High)
    • Southern Union Community College, basement of the Business & Technology Center, 1701 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika, Ala. 36801. Call Lee County EMA at (334) 749-8161 for availability.
    • Auburn University, Greene Hall, 1130 Wire Road, Auburn Ala. 36832
    • Auburn University, Ralph Brown Draughon Library, 231 Mell Street, Auburn Ala. 36849

Georgia

  • Sumter County:
    • 1605 N. Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard, Americus, Ga. 31719
    • 127 William Bowen Pointe, Americus, Ga. 31719
  • Meriwether County:
    • Greenville High School, 17656 Roosevelt Hwy, Greenville, Ga. 30222
    • George E. Washington Elementary, 18425 Main St, Woodbury, Ga. 30293
    • Manchester High School, 405 N 5th Ave, Manchester, Ga. 31816

Please note that not all counties have public emergency shelters. Often community organizations, like churches, will open their doors ahead of and after storms. Muscogee County EMA director Chance Corbett encourages everyone to have a plan ahead of the storms.

