First Alert Forecast: Another front late Tuesday into Wednesday

Short Term Forecast: The severe threat has lessened even more from the marginal risk issued earlier today (expired)…The attached above is where the stalled out front and low that moved across the line sent a strong wave across northwest Alabama this afternoon, with tree and roof damage from winds excelling ahead of this line. Hail was last reported across Mississippi. We will continue to monitor convective showers and even a few storms ahead of this line, with slight intensification by way of the breaks of late day sunshine across the region.

Tuesday-Wednesday morning: The next front will be riding fast across the southern branch of the Jetstream and push this stalled out system out of the region. We will remain on the southern edge of this next low, which means that we may have a few showers but northeast Alabama and all areas just north of Atlanta may see a set-up for isolated severe weather, with damaging winds and hail. We will Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and beyond: Readings will rise into the upper 80s and approach near record readings, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Another storm system will approach late Saturday and Sunday with a bit more energy and appears to have much cooler readings. This system will dig farther south and will need to be watched for a broader scale for a severe weather set-up.