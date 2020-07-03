The forecast is right on track with the cool front slicing our News 3 viewing area in half…This picture says it all. Tomorrow the front will pass through most of the viewing area keeping us mostly stable and hot. It’s still summer, so still expect a pop up storm or two. Enjoy…Sunday afternoon the same front lifts back north with a good fetch of tropical moisture and look for a wet and stormy start to next week.
First Alert Forecast: One day break then a washout for Sunday
by: Bob JeswaldPosted: / Updated: