First Alert Forecast: The set-up will take until mid-week to receive beneficial rainfall and readings remain warm

The set up: A strong ridge of high pressure over the Florida Peninsulaand The Bahamas will keep any storm development disorganized until Wednesday when the western side of the circulation adds more moisture over the region and a few disturbances interact, with this system with scattered showers and storms building.

The forecast is looking quite nice for this First Alert Forecast. The bottom line is that we will remain warmer than average until Thursday’s cold front sweeps through late in the day and through the overnight or early Friday morning, with a few showers and storms in the Forecast.

Readings through Thursday will range from the lower to mid-80s. Overnight low temperatures will remain mild into the mid-60s. The cooler air arrives late week and into the Easter weekend, with cooler than average mid to upper 40s early and lower to mid-70s for highs.