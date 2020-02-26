First Alert Weather Team talking STEAM at McBride and Stowers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Today was a great day visiting our P.I.E. partner at Stowers Elementary on Post.

The First Alert Weather team’s meteorologist Cody Nickel walked us through the technology of March 3rd of 2019 and we talked about the importance of science, technology, engineering, and math or S.T.E.M. Our P.I.E. partners, Kinetic Credit Union, DENTAC, 1-29, and WRBL are always working together on various projects.

Earlier in the day, Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald spoke to the children from McBride Elementary on Post, talking about the elements in weather and they were on top of the weather, so to speak. These Kindergarten children amazed us with big words, such as anemometer, sounds like “ANN MOMMA TER” and much more…