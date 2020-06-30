First day of July, 2020 and the forecast is fitting

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tomorrow we will be in a stronger upper air pattern from the northwest tracking across this hot and humid region. This will allow for storms to fire-up quickly across the region. A few Wednesday afternoon will become severe. Stay tuned!

Of course this heat and humidity will literally stick around for the next several days. Heat index values as we enter the first week of July will feel like “July” into the lower 100s until the rain falls.

Readings may dip below the 90° for this Holiday 4th of July weekend, but only of an area of low pressure or tropical low forms along the Georgia and Florida coastal region. This would zap some of the energy here locally Sunday into early next week, bringing only a sporadic pop-up shower or storm to the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories