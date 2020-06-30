First day of July, 2020 and the forecast is fitting

Tomorrow we will be in a stronger upper air pattern from the northwest tracking across this hot and humid region. This will allow for storms to fire-up quickly across the region. A few Wednesday afternoon will become severe. Stay tuned!

Of course this heat and humidity will literally stick around for the next several days. Heat index values as we enter the first week of July will feel like “July” into the lower 100s until the rain falls.

Readings may dip below the 90° for this Holiday 4th of July weekend, but only of an area of low pressure or tropical low forms along the Georgia and Florida coastal region. This would zap some of the energy here locally Sunday into early next week, bringing only a sporadic pop-up shower or storm to the region.