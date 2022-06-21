COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- As of 5:13 am this morning it is now officially summer.

Today the sun is highest over the tropic of cancer which is located at 23.5 degrees north, this line includes Mexico and the Bahamas. This makes the north pole at its highest tilt of the year. That is the reason why this part of the world experiences 24 hours of sunlight,

June 21st is the longest day of the year and also the shortest night. Starting today we begin to ever so slightly lose daylight hours while we gain overnight hours.

Many cultures have different ways of celebrating this day, some native tribes even have dances to celebrate.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022