 

First, wind brings in the sun, but a fast front bringing the rain on Sunday

Weather

This week’s forecast is starting to wrap up but it’s not over. Even though we had some storms just outside of our viewing area, we’re not out of the clouds just yet.

Heading into Thursday, we’re going to give you your First Alert short and long term forecasts so you can prepare for the days ahead and the weekend.

Short-term Forecast: Soak up the sunshine when you get a moment because the forecast is on a fast track for another storm advancing this weekend.

This will lift clouds back into the region. Our weather pattern is still on track for another Pacific storm system bringing rain back into the region this Sunday. Good news, not as strong as our last one.

Extended Forecast: Colder and breezy is the theme for this forecast. Next week we have more sunshine in the forecast and it’ll start of chilly.

Our next system looks to arrive on February the 5th and that will bring in an unsettled start for the following weekend. Far off right now but we are tracking ahead.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 37°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 30°

Friday

58° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 58° 34°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 48°

Sunday

67° / 43°
Rain
Rain 72% 67° 43°

Monday

48° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 48° 35°

Tuesday

55° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
46°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
44°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
41°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

7 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
38°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

