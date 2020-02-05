Flash Flood Watch: 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible tonight through early Friday morning.

Severe weather remains possible this evening and on Thursday, a few storms that form tonight have the potential to be strong While we could see a few strong storms tonight, especially southwest of the area, I think the best chance to see damaging winds and an isolated tornado will be late Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Heavy rain will also be an issue for us, rain will begin this evening and last through Friday morning for much of the Chattahoochee Valley. Expect rainfall totals between 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts closer to 6, especially along and north of 1-85. Rain will wrap up early Friday morning and you can expect mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon.