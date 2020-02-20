Flash Flood Watch through this evening

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a good portion of the area this morning as an additional 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall this morning into the afternoon. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown.

Rain will begin to wrap up by the evening commute, we’ll be stuck with the clouds for the rest of the evening and then they’ll finally decrease by early Friday morning. Temperatures today will start off in the upper 40s to low 50s but due to significant cloud cover and rain, we’ll see falling temperatures this morning and afternoon so expect to be in the low to middle 40s by 5 PM with a breezy north wind around 10-15 mph.

Drying out Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the 50s, a little warmer by Sunday with highs in the 60s. Enjoy Friday through Sunday because more rain is in the forecast for next week.