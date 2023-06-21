Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another round of scattered showers and storms this evening and into tonight. The primary threat will be localized flash flooding with these storms. Temperatures this evening varying across the News 3 area, with many of us in the 70s and 80s.

This low pressure system will continue to linger across the southeast, and it will bring multiple rounds of showers and storms through Friday. Drying out this weekend, with only a few stray showers possible on Saturday. However, rain chances ramp back up at the start of next week.

This afternoon Tropical Storm Bret is currently several hundred miles east of Barbados. Sustained winds are currently 65 mph and gusts up 75 mph. Bret is currently expected to not reach hurricane strength will remain a tropical storm as it moves through the Caribbean.

Temperatures will continue to cool off into the lower 80s by Thursday. However, readings will quickly warm back up into the 90s by next week.