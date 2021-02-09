Flash of rain and scattered showers, but a break in the clouds for Valentine’s Day

The forecast will be a repeat for your Wednesday morning with a wet commute again. There will be a lull in the rain, however, there will still be a few intermittent light showers throughout the afternoon and into early evening.

Our next focus will be on the physical front that is working its way into our region. As it does so, readings are going to ramp up, likely into the lower 70s.

This means that the cold snap we were looking at over the weekend is likely delayed, with the drop in temperatures looking less extreme than previously forecasted.

Going forward, we’re going to see some storms in the evening going into Wednesday with scattered showers, and storms on the smaller side Thursday night with just a splash of lightning.

Heading into Friday, we’re expecting some showers in the morning and scattered showers to start off the weekend, but things should be starting to clear up just in time for Valentine’s Day. We’ll have a few breaks in the clouds and some strong winds.

It looks like we’ll get a little sun leaving the weekend. Monday’s forecast is sitting soft and cloudy through Tuesday, with a chance of some scattered showers.

The average temperatures will be ranging from the lower 60s on Friday and dipping into the mid-50s as we head into next week.