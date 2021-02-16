Flurries float out of the forecast and a severe weather threat roars-in Thursday

Snow Flurries: Ending around 11CT will bring light accumulation for portions of the News 3 viewing area for east-central Alabama.

Post frontal moisture all along I-85 north and west will see some light accumulation ending but with the hard freeze this will lead to some slippery surfaces.

Partly sunny conditions will break this afternoon but the cold conditions will stick around. A blast of winter weather we haven’t felt since January of 2018!

WEATHER AWARE Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday and some of these may become strong to severe Thursday overnight into Thursday morning.

There is a slight risk for severe weather mainly south of Columbus basically the same areas that were at slight risk yesterday. The set-up will be for damaging wind and even the possibility for isolated tornadoes.

Still a fluid situation in terms of risk and timing but it looks like all threats could be on the table.

