 

Flurries float out of the forecast and a severe weather threat roars-in Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow Flurries: Ending around 11CT will bring light accumulation for portions of the News 3 viewing area for east-central Alabama.

Post frontal moisture all along I-85 north and west will see some light accumulation ending but with the hard freeze this will lead to some slippery surfaces.

Partly sunny conditions will break this afternoon but the cold conditions will stick around. A blast of winter weather we haven’t felt since January of 2018!

WEATHER AWARE Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday and some of these may become strong to severe Thursday overnight into Thursday morning.

There is a slight risk for severe weather mainly south of Columbus basically the same areas that were at slight risk yesterday. The set-up will be for damaging wind and even the possibility for isolated tornadoes.

Still a fluid situation in terms of risk and timing but it looks like all threats could be on the table.

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

43° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 43° 26°

Wednesday

54° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 54° 47°

Thursday

53° / 38°
Rain
Rain 85% 53° 38°

Friday

46° / 26°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 18% 46° 26°

Saturday

52° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 52° 30°

Sunday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 45°

Monday

62° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 62° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

37°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

42°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
42°

40°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
40°

37°

7 PM
Clear
1%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
2%
34°

32°

10 PM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

11 PM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

12 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

1 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

2 AM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

4 AM
Clear
2%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
2%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
2%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
2%
27°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

32°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
37°

41°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
41°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
45°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories