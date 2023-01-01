We are under a dense fog advisory this morning until 11:00 AM eastern time. Most of us right now can’t even see a mile when we are out on the roads. So try to give yourself a few extra minute during your commute this morning, so you can drive a little slower.

Trending warmer again today with readings right now in the mid 50s as we start the morning. Over the next few hours, we will warm into the 60s by 10AM, and even the mid 60s by noon. Our afternoon highs will reach into the lower 70s this afternoon. We’ve got a few clouds already starting to roll in across our northern counties as we start the morning, but these clouds will clear up by early afternoon giving us a beautiful afternoon.

As we start to get closer to Tuesday, we need to start keeping an eye on the system moving in from Louisiana and Mississippi. We are WEATHER AWARE for Tuesday night and Wednesday. We will start to see showers early Tuesday morning. The storms and potential for severe threat will come early Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday afternoon. The first line will move in early Tuesday afternoon, and last through the night. The second potential for severe weather will quickly follow Wednesday morning and linger into Wednesday afternoon with a second pulse of energy bringing another round of storms. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the threats this system could pose to our viewing area, but stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team as we get the latest information.

Once our system midweek clears out, we will see more pleasant conditions with skies clearing up and staying clear as we head into next weekend. After warming up slightly ahead of those showers and storms, we will see a cool down with readings dropping back into the mid-50s by Friday.