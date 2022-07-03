We’re stuck in a pattern we’re all very familiar with this time of the year. Sunshine with a chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Good news is, in typical summertime fashion, sun goes down, everything fizzles out, so fireworks should be good to go, not only for tonight, but tomorrow night as well. Highs today and Monday will be in the low 90s.

And for the week ahead, looking very similar, although the coverage of showers and storms does drop some after Monday. Highs each day, low to mid 90s. So, just another Summer in the South.

Checking out the tropics, there’s a disturbance just west of San Juan. But, right now the National Hurricane Center isn’t expecting anything to develop with this over the next 5 days. There’s also the remnants of Colin just onshore in North Carolina. All the models have Colin moving offshore, so no threat to us. Then there’s Bonnie, she’s getting ready to re-enter into open water, this time in the Pacific of the coast of Central America. She’ll retain her name and eventually become a hurricane, but thankfully, no threat to land.

If you’re headed to the beach, expect lots of sunshine, but you could also see some afternoon showers and storms as well as that summertime pattern extends down to the beaches too.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a happy July 4th! Brian