Forecast calls for a summer pattern when the solstice arrives Saturday

The weather is still remains quite nice without area of low pressure over the Carolinas spinning around sending that north east and north west breeze at times. This freeze is popping in dryer air cloudy at times but certainly feeling pleasant or many of us did not it out of the 70s.

More on our seasons here: https://www.weather.gov/cle/seasons



The main feature that we will be following will be that area of low pressure sending a week disturbance through the region and increasing our opportunities for rain and a few thunderstorms on Thursday, otherwise this pattern is very sporadic or hit and miss. What’s interesting coming up though, on Saturday, the first day of summer, and we will kick things off with higher readings. Low to mid-90s this weekend, including Father’s Day and it will feel hot. More Summer-like pattern continues next week.