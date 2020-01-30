Forecast continues, a mix of sun and showers, and a mix of sun and showers…Continued seasonal

The low is tracking eastward across the Florida Panhandle and the rain will eventually taper-off Wednesday night into our Georgia counties in the early overnight.

There will be more sunshine than clouds for Thursday, making this quite pleasant. Low 60s for highs after waking up in the upper 30s.

Our weather pattern is not changing much. In fact the next two storms in the 7 Day Forecast will start from the Pacific Northwest and dive down across Texas into the Gulf. This system will lift widespread showers Friday late PM through Saturday morning and exit. Saturday night it’ll be breezy and then sunny for all our Alabama counties Sunday.

Next Tuesday late through Wednesday early morning appears to be the next storm system, with the same dynamics, not very cold behind it.