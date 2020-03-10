Forecast: On a steady track and that’s a good thing

The forecast will not change much…The occasional shower, sprinkle, heavy downpour, or just clouds, and mild readings stay the same for the week. Each day is literally a wait and see for where the front lies and how weak (waves) or disturbances are directed across our region. At time some will be a factor for heavy rain or thunder briefly or just a light shower.

The good news even though we are socked into this more humid and mild air mass these showers or storms will be the fast-moving type and pose little threat for flash flooding and still allow saturated grounds to dry somewhat. With this ridge of high pressure remaining, it stalls several fronts trying to scour out the air and keeps more clouds around than sunshine, which will be limited in this First Alert Forecast. Enjoy some mid to upper 70s and a few upper 50s.