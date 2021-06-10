Forecast on repeat to close out the week

Temperatures return to the 90s with less rainfall coverage for next week

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Due to showers earlier this afternoon, temperatures have cooled into the lower 80’s. Isolated showers and storms will continue to move through the area this afternoon and evening, but clear out for the overnight.

Friday looks to be a repeat of what we had today with isolated showers and storms beginning to fire up at about noon and continue through the afternoon. Over the next 24 hours we could see rainfall totals over a half an inch.

The weekend will pretty much be the same story with afternoon isolated showers and storms Saturday and Sunday ahead of a weak front.

Heading into next week, by Monday afternoon showers will become more stray rather than isolated through Thursday, and temperatures remain consistent in the low 90’s.