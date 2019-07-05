FORECAST: Post fourth and holiday weekend…

Thursday’s impulse and humidity helped to trigger showers and storms early and kept the day stable but very humid.

We are making up our more than a half inch deficit year to date for rainfall, since January. The great news is that since June 1, we are more than 2.25” ahead for the short term.

Friday will not be the same but instead we’ll jump back into the mid-90s and heat index values into the triple digit readings.

Each day equal opportunities for afternoon pop-up showers and storms but again not everyone will receive a shower.

Readings will remain near the mid-90s all weekend and lower 90s next week. Since we are in the Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season models are hinting at a tropical low in the northern Gulf, stay tuned.