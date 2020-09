Tuesday: the cold front moves through by 6/5CT and clears but throughout the day, it’ll be cloudy, with scattered light showers. The cooler air will be felt Wednesday morning, with readings dipping down into the lower 50s.

Thursday-Friday: Another cold front but this one is a dry cold front (No rain)…We will feel the cooler and breezy condition for the weekend.

Early next week: Yet again another cold front brings in a few showers and another cold front will keep us just below average.