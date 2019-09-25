Fort Benning wild fire out but a few areas are still smoldering

FORT BENNING, Ga. – There are no active wildfires burning at Fort Benning as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy fuels such as logs and stumps in previous wildfire areas continue to smolder, generating smoke. As the temperatures drop during the night and the wind becomes calm, smoke will settle in low-lying areas such as Main Post. The smoke is expected to move out of these areas when daytime temperatures heat up by midmorning. To learn more about smoke and sounds at Fort Benning or to sign up to receive these notices, visit www.benning.army.mil/garrison/SmokeandSound.
