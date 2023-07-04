Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- 4th of July: For your Fourth of July holiday, we are going to be in the lower 90s and humid. Many of us will feel like we are in the upper 90s and even triple digits. We will be watching storms build from the southwest just after midday, and one or two of these storms could be strong to severe. For our fireworks, we will be dodging these storms, but current models show many of us will be dry long enough.

Rest of the Week: As we head into this week, temperatures will begin to cool, but we will remain unsettled, and as a result, humid. Feel like temperatures will stay in the upper 90s this week.

The remainder of the First Alert Forecast will be unsettled. Showers and storms will be possible everyday through the rest of the extended forecast. The threat for severe weather remains low, however, there is still a marginal risk every day through Thursday. The primary threat will be damaging winds.