Fred moving out, few lingering showers this afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fred is now a tropical depression as it continues to move across the News 3 viewing area this morning. Many areas saw heavy rainfall, very gusty winds and a few reports of damage from isolated tornadoes.

As we go throughout Tuesday morning Fred moves out of the area by late morning with the rain tapering off as well. But there will be a few showers that may still linger as we go throughout the afternoon and evening with clouds breaking and temperatures remaining in the mid to low 80s.

We return back to the typical summer-like pattern we normally see this time of year Wednesday with isolated pop-up thunderstorms and temperatures closing back to 90 degrees.