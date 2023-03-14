Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another chilly morning ahead tomorrow as the entire News 3 area is under a Freeze Warning until tomorrow morning. Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant as conditions remain calm and temperatures warm over 30 degrees into the lower 60s by that afternoon.

Thursday will be chilly once again as reading dip into the mid-30s. Some areas will drop below freezing and may experience patchy frost. By Thursday afternoon readings will warm into the lower 70s.

The rain will return to the forecast early Friday morning as a low pressure system moves through the southeast. While this system will bring a wet Friday and windy conditions, this set up is not indicating severe weather at this time. Showers will begin Friday morning, with storms moving in later that afternoon. Showers will linger into Saturday morning.

Cooler air will follow this system and cause temperatures to remain below average as we head into next week. Morning lows will drop into the lower 30s by Sunday.