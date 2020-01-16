Friday a little mix of sun, clouds, and cool readings

We continue to have another dry day in the upcoming forecast for Friday. Expect it to be mostly sunny and at times partly sunny. Temperatures will be cooler; you’ll wake up with mid 40s in the morning and upper 50s by afternoon. Saturday cloudy skies and the morning activities for MLK across the region are looking good.

The cold front is expected to come through mid-afternoon on Saturday so showers will increase from west to east and clear before sunrise on Sunday morning. It’ll become breezy, colder, dryer, and sunny in this extended forecast.

Breezy conditions will continue through Monday as a second dry front swings through and this is when our coldest air will arrive, with sub-freezing readings Monday morning and highs into the upper 40s.

But by Tuesday morning the entire region will be dipping down into the mid-20s for lows and upper 40s for highs by mid-week temperatures get back into the upper 50s to late week overnight lows remain down into the mid to upper 30s as another storm system arrives by the end of the week or Friday.