Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After a beautiful day today, cloud will start to roll back into the forecast tonight ahead of our next rain system. Temperatures tomorrow morning will once again be chilly in the lower 30s.

Scattered showers move in late tomorrow evening. The heaviest rain will likely move in early Saturday morning, before clearing by late morning. Behind this system we will remain breezy for the remainder of our weekend.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, we begin to keep our eye on a chance for severe weather across portions of the southeast. Storms ahead of the cold front will begin late Monday evening and will continue through Tuesday, before the physical cold front pushes through in the early afternoon. There is still much uncertainty regarding the exact timing and the location of the severe threat.

Behind this front, we will see clear conditions and cooler temperatures again for the end of next week.