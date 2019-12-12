Friday travel soaker, A Weather Aware morning

Weather Aware for Friday 5am-11am for heavy rainfall.





We are watching an area of low pressure in the central Gulf of Mexico to produce heavy rain for early morning travelers this will be disruptive on many highways and intersections with standing rainfall up to 1+ inch of rainfall. ((Watch Southeast Counties))

There will be much heavier rainfall southeast of Columbus Georgia and the severe weather set up we’ll be marginal, possibly in our southeast counties. Southeast Georgia will see damaging winds, hail, and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

We’ll see all this rain clear out by Saturday making for a nice day into the mid-60s and upper 60s Sunday, with sunshine and tracking another storm in the seven day forecast for Monday into Tuesday, with much colder weather Wednesday and Thursday.