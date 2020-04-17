Friday’s forecast, increasing clouds and still stable until, Sunday’s Weather Alert

ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Timing will be fluid in this First Alert Forecast…Across the mid-section of the country there’s a weak cool front and will pass by the region late Friday and through the day on Saturday…We will gradually see a build up of high clouds throughout the day Friday. Saturday we will see mainly clouds and a sporadic shower at best.

Weekend Weather Alert SUNDAY-MONDAY: Right now off the California coast there’s a strong area of low pressure and it will track over the Rockies Saturday and eventually across the southern Plains, with a trailing cold front. This strong low pressure system will send several waves across the region, with a few MCS (Mesoscale Convective Systems) or long track thunderstorm complexes, which can bring strong to damaging wind.

The trailing cold front is expected to sweep through either late Sunday or early Monday morning, with a set-up for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes…

Next Thursday and even the following weekend we are watching for two more severe weather set-ups in the forecast. This is April folks…