Columbus, GA. (WRBL)- A strong high-pressure system is embedded over the region. This air mass is a cold Canadian system that is dense and calm, which will set the stage for sub-freezing readings, which are widespread for the entire News 3 viewing area. This will occur each morning through Thursday.

We are also tracking a southern storm system with a cold front that will tap plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, with a soaker of a forecast starting Friday and hopefully moving fast enough to exit Sunday early afternoon.

We will remain cloudy in the extended forecast with readings more average. Expect this next week and we should see breaks of sun late Monday through the rest of the week.