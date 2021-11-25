Front blows in a chilly change and tracking a gulf storm Sunday

Overnight showers will not amount to much. You will hardly see the rain gauge past .1”.

The airmass will clear fast Friday, with sunshine, breezy, and gusty conditions feeling much colder. In fact, there will be a ten-degree drop in readings from Thanksgiving day.

Sunday there will be the Gulf of Mexico low developing. This low will lift plenty of clouds across the region.

Rain chances Sunday will be low but our southernmost counties will see a few light showers. Better coverage for rainfall will be seen across the Florida coast, from Destin eastward.