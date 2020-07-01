Front guides storms across the region

We are still on track for the upper air pattern directing thunderstorm complexes throughout the region. The next one is expected to arrive but weaken similar to last night across our northern counties, then tomorrow a weak frontal boundary will also help to redirect storms across more of our west central Georgia counties and just pop up storms across Alabama.

The frontal boundary appears to be morning through and washing out for the weekend but until then scattered showers and storms may increase to more widespread Friday, since this front will be draped across the two state region.

The weekend appears to be more of the same hit or miss but get out early type forecast and watch for those occasional pop-up storms…