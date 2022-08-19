COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the next two days expect to see morning sunshine, and isolated afternoon storms from primarily daytime heating.

These storms are expected to pop quickly in this humid environment, and the extensive cloud coverage we’ve had over the past several days will not be the case. This weekend will be more in line with our typical summer weather pattern and heat.

Monday through Wednesday: Another front enters the region and stalls. This will bring back mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon and evening storms each day, with readings remaining into the 80s.

A stronger cool front enters the region next Thursday and Friday and should “only” scour the air temporarily, with drier conditions, until…You guessed it, another front enters the region and stalls for more unsettled weather next weekend.

The pattern a week from today will need to be watched very closely for more of a tropical environment, stay tuned.