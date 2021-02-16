 

GALLERY: Destruction left behind by Early County tornado

Weather

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WDHN) — Several homes were destroyed by a possible EF-2 tornado that blew through the Damascus area Monday.

Photos of the incident showed widespread debris caused by winds that could have reached up to 135 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary assessment.

If you have photos of storm damage from last night, email news@wdhn.com.

