GALLERY | Flooding across the CSRA

Good Samaritan helps man whose car got stuck on Knox Ave in North Augusta:
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Toppled trees and downed power lines across east-central Alabama and west-central Georgia
- Dems to probe claim of ‘mass hysterectomies’ on immigrants at Georgia ICE center
- ‘Common sense is missing in D.C. these days’ says Donald Trump Jr. at campaign rally in Savannah
- UPDATE: Georgia reports 299,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,788 in Columbus
- EXCLUSIVE | One on one with Dr. Toomey on testing and vaccines in GA
- ‘Ask me about my dress’: Junior League of Columbus uses Little Black Dress Initiative to raise awareness of local poverty
- City asks court to immediately dismiss lawsuit over jail inmate beating death
- Columbus police searching for missing man, Quavarian Rashad Taylor