 

Gallery: Tropical Storm Eta floods Tampa Bay streets

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (WFLA) — Areas around Tampa Bay saw their fair, or unfair, share of flooding Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Eta unleashed heavy rain and strong winds in the area.

In a Wednesday evening advisory, the National Hurricane Center warned about the combination of dangerous storm surge and high tide. The NHC said the combination will cause “normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

The area saw popular roadways and landmarks flooded during the storm — like Gulf Port, Bayshore Boulevard and the Courtney Campbell Causeway to name a few.

Here are a collection of videos and images from the flooding that occurred Wednesday night around Tampa Bay.

Gulf Blvd. in Pinellas County

Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa

Courtney Campbell Causeway (via Tampa PD)

St. Petersburg

Courtesy: FB follower

“Sucks. Just got that car a few months ago too. Probably totaled now thanks to storm surge,” Facebook follower Cameron Decker said.

Rising tide slams into side of Howard Frankland Bridge

St. Petersburg

