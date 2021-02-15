Georgia DOT urges caution ahead of freezing weather

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation will be treating local roadways in anticipation of potential flash freezing.

GDOT officials say crews in West Central Georgia will treat the following interstates through the evening and overnight hours as needed:

Henry, Butts and Spalding Counties: Interstate 75

Coweta, Meriwether and Troup Counties: Interstate 85

Muscogee, Troup and Harris Counties: Interstate 185

Officials are also encouraging drivers to avoid any unnecessary travel throughout the night.