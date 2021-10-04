Get out the umbrellas, wet week ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The stretch of dry, sunny weather has come to an end. A cold front will slowly approach the area over the next 24-48 hours and eventually stall out. This will provide us with numerous chances for rain, some of which may be heavy and embedded thunderstorms.

Scattered showers will be possible this afternoon through our evening commute with heavy rain possible overnight through Tuesday morning. We’ll likely keep the chance for scattered showers in the forecast through Wednesday evening then becoming more isolated by Thursday. During this time most of the area will likely see over an inch of rain with areas along and north of Columbus seeing locally higher amounts. A flash flood watch is in effect for our east Alabama counties through early Wednesday morning due to rainfall totals between 2-4 inches of rain.

Due to clouds and rain chances look for temperatures to stay seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s